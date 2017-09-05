Puppy taken from Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society and Springfield police are looking to identify two people accused of taking a puppy without completing the adoption process.

Lee Chambers, spokesperson for Dakin, says a middle-aged man and woman left their shelter on Union Street in Springfield with the puppy August 30.

The four-month-old Miniature Pinscher, Poppy, is black with white-tan markings on her face, chest, and paws.

If you can identify either suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6302.

