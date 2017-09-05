Prostate cancer remains a killer

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to think about one of the most common types of cancer in the United States. This year, 161,000 men in this country will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The prostate is a gland of the male reproductive system located just below the bladder, and its job is to produce fluid for secretion. It is, however, a common site for cancerous cells.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network updated their guidelines for men diagnosed with prostate cancer, recommending that they undergo genetic testing. Patients with a family history of prostate cancer are at the highest risk for contracting the disease.

“If you think about it, 50-60,000 women die of breast cancer a year. Prostate cancer is in the range of 28,000, so it’s not a small player in cancer mortality,” said Dr. Wilson Mertens, Medical Director of Cancer Services for Baystate Health.

Mertens also told 22News that prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, the first being lung cancer.

Maintaining a healthy weight and getting plenty of exercise can help you stay cancer-free.