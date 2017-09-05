Popular pitchman Gronk eager to show Pats he can still catch

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. They are the odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Gronk can even suit up in pigtails.

Rob Gronkowski ditched Brady for braids and an adorable hairstyle in his latest commercial. The Patriots’ tight end starred in a variety of spots for Tide Sport PODS, including one where he emulated an amateur girl athlete’s sport smell after a day of competition. He shows off his lighter side again when he shares social media gossip with a teen girl in another commercial.

Gronkowski said he enjoyed shooting commercials with Tide because they encourage kids to give it their all on the field.

