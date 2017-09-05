People gather in Northampton to stand against DACA decision

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered in Northampton Tuesday night to rally against the Trump Administration’s decision to end a program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

The Trump Administration is giving congress six months to come up with a legislative fix for the “DACA” plan.

Former President Barack Obama approved DACA five years ago.

Rallies have been held around the country in response to the program ending, including one in Northampton.

Eduard Samaniego, a student at Hampshire College, told 22News, “We can show support to all those DACA students. We can show them that we’re here, that they’re not alone, and we will continue to take action in order to pass a legislation to protect them.”

This decision could affect around 800,000 undocumented immigrants who registered with the DACA program.