Oregon wildfire forces families from homes

(KGW/NBC News) Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in parts of Oregon’s Colubmia River Gorge as the Eagle Creek wildfire continues to grow.

The fire, which started last week, has consumed more than 4,800 acres.

Oregon State Police said the fire appears to have been started by fireworks, and a suspect has been identified.

Interstate 84 was closed Monday due to poor visibility from smoke and flames close to the road.

It’s expected to remain closed most of Tuesday.

