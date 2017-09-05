One person dead after motorcycle accident in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed and another injured after a motorcycle accident on Carver Street in Granby, Tuesday afternoon.

Granby Police said officers and firefighters were called to 134 Carver Street around 2:15 p.m., for an accident between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Police said callers reported two people on the motorcycle; one was unconscious and the other had injuries to her arm.

Granby police said officers began performing first aid to the patients before ambulance services arrived at the location to transfer them to a local hospital.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Granby Ambulance and South Hadley District 1 Ambulance assisted.

The Granby Police Department, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State’s Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwest District Attorney’s office is investigating the accident.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.