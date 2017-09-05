NYPD helps send off son of slain officer to kindergarten

MASSAPEQUA, NY (WPRI) — Heading off to kindergarten for the first time is a major milestone for both a child and a parent.

But for Austin Tuozzolo, his dad wasn’t able to see him get on that big yellow school bus when he headed off to school for the first time Tuesday.

His dad, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed last year while on duty. He was shot point blank while in pursuit of a suspect in the Bronx.

So, because Tuozzolo couldn’t be there, officers from Tuozzolo’s precinct were there to bid little Austin farewell as he left home.

In a post on the Facebook page “Patches4Paul,” organizers said, “We promise to never forget and to always be here for this family!”

Sgt. Tuozzolo’s wife Lisa and his partner Manny designed special vest patches to help keep Tuozzolo’s memory alive. They hope with the #Patches4Paul social media campaign, people will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that was made.