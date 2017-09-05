New Jersey homicide suspect caught in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A suspected member of a violent Central American gang wanted in connection with a homicide in New Jersey has been captured in Massachusetts.

Boston police say 20-year-old Francisco Carlos Ramires was among three men arrested on Sunday. He was also wanted in connection with several assaults in Boston, where he used the alias Carlos Campos-Cutone.

Police say Ramires is a member of the MS-13 gang and a suspect in an Aug. 25 killing in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Police Commissioner William Evans called him a “very dangerous individual.”

Ramires is scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts court on a charge of being a fugitive, and faces a murder charge when returned to New Jersey.

It could not immediately be determined in Ramires has a lawyer.