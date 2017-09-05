Narcan on campus: should more colleges have it?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As the fight against the opioid crisis continues, one Massachusetts college is offering the public access to the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Bridgewater State University is the first in the country to offer Narcan to the public. The drug will be placed in 50 locations throughout the campus.

Is this something that could be replicated here in western Massachusetts? UMass police told 22News that at a university their size, more people would need to be trained before they would even consider offering Narcan to the public.

“We’re a much bigger campus. There are a lot of people that would need to be trained-up. We want to make sure that if it’s going to be deployed, that it’s deployed across campus evenly, and in the right situation,” UMass Police Deputy Chief Patrick Archbald said.

Archbald told 22News that in the two years since the school has carried Narcan, they have never had to use it.