Lobster predicts six more weeks of summer

(WCSH) Passy Pete the Lobster has predicted six more weeks of summer for the third year in a row.

“Down in Belfast the weather is holding fast. Summer will last six more weeks!” David Crabiel read aloud to the crowd gathered on the edge of the Passagassawakeag River in Belast, Maine.

The lobster has become Maine’s own Punxsutawney Phil. Its prediction is based on what scroll his claw opens for rather than its shadow.

Crabiel and his business partner David Brassbridge came up with the idea three years ago.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time. It doesn’t take a lot of money,” Crabiel said. “It’s just a way to get together and have some fun.”

Read more: http://on.wcsh6.com/2gD8bkk