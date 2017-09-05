“I thought my life was over”

(WTHR/NBC News) An Indianapolis pizza delivery man says thought his “life was over” when he was beaten and robbed during a delivery Saturday night.

Mark Rice is deaf, and described the robbery through a sign language intepreter.

Rice explained he had just gone back to his car to check that he had the right address after no one answered at two doors where he knocked.

“I was walking my way to the car and one guy was walking right next to me. Then he grabbed the pizza and so I thought he wanted the pizza, so I went ahead and gave it to him,” said Rice.

It became pretty clear though, said Rice, the men wanted more than pizza.

“They just kept hitting me. I kept saying, ‘I’m deaf! I’m deaf!'” Rice remembered.

“I gave them the cash out of both my pockets and I thought they would leave it go, but they just kept on and on,” he added.

They only stopped hitting him, said Rice, after he gave them his car keys.

Once he got his bearings, Rice walked to some nearby convenience stores to ask for help, but said everyone ignored him.

He walked injured another two-and-a-half miles to the Pizza Hut where he works, then told his boss what happened and to call 911.

