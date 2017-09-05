I-91 construction in Northampton to be completed next year

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is still going on Interstate 91, adding some time to your commute, possibly for another year.

During rush hour, traffic tends to back up around Exits 18 and 19. You can expect delays until next summer.

MassDOT is performing work on I-91, near Exits 18 and 19 in Easthampton and Northampton.

According to MassDOT Spokesman Patrick Marvin, crews are resurfacing the pavement and conducting barrier work. Most of the work is behind the cement barrier and outside of travel lanes.

They said the work should not impact traffic. But drivers told 22News, it is.

“It makes it harder to get to work,” said Ari Soleil of Greenfield. “It makes it hard to get back from work. My commute is like 20 minutes, at least, maybe more. So, it’s been kinda a pain. I hope it’s worth it.”

The price tag for the project is more than $13 million, but the price could go up.

According to MassDOT, they just discovered more structural work needs to be done.

They are presently evaluating the contractor’s request for additional time to complete the project.

MassDOT expects the project to be completed by next summer.