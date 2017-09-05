Hampden DA shows support for Gov. Baker’s drug bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney announced his support for Governor Baker’s bill to strengthen drug prosecution laws.

Governor Charlie Baker’s bill would allow police to bring manslaughter charges against people who sell drugs that kill the user.

The illegal distribution of drugs resulting in death would carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

“If enacted, this bill would allow for significantly enhanced penalties in cases where evidence provides a nexus between the victim and the dealer. This proposal, if enacted, sends a clear message to dealers that they can be held accountable, in a substantial way, for their actions,” Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni stated in a news release.

Gov. Baker’s proposal includes the protection of witnesses and other justice system participants by codifying intimidation and retaliatory conduct as a felony.