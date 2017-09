HOLYOKE, Mass. – Holyoke Police detectives were trying to find whoever slashed dozens of tires overnight in the city’s Churchill section early Tuesday.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Kevin Thomas told 22News that, “someone slashed the tires on more than 10 cars and likely fewer than 20… the vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning, as people went out to their cars.”

The damage was done on Walnut and Hampshire Streets. Police have made no arrests, and have named no suspects.