Dozens of items linked to Princess Diana hit auction block

BOSTON (AP) — It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana’s death, yet her legacy has barely faded.

Now, dozens of items with a direct connection to one of the most admired women in the world — from articles of clothing, to jewelry, to signed papers a

nd photographs, and even to a piece of her wedding cake — are for sale by Boston-based RR Auction.

“She still resonates all over the world,” RR Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston.

The 79 items from a variety of sources span most of her life, from her childhood to her teenage years to her wedding day and afterward. They even include belongings she donated to charity auctions just months before her death in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36.

The most spectacular item is a satin-lined, silver-jeweled evening bag that dates to the early 1980s. It was given to a member of the royal household and comes with a letter confirming its authenticity. It’s expected to sell for more than $15,000.

A 17-inch (43-centimeter) silver necklace with a capital “D” charm that Diana is thought to have worn as a teen is Livingston’s favorite item for sale.

“It really strikes me as the most personal item,” he said. “The logo became definitive of her.”

The necklace is expected to sell for $2,000, but Livingston suspects it could get much more.

Perhaps the strangest item for sale is a piece of wedding cake encased in a special box commemorating Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles, marked on the cover with “CD, Buckingham Palace, 29th July 1981.”

The auction even includes a casual white sweater from British department store Marks & Spencer with a simple label inside that reads “D. Spencer.” It was likely worn in Diana’s teenage years and came into the possession of the head chef at her family’s home when the family decided to redecorate her bedroom.

Diana’s signed childhood copy of Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Pigling Bland” could sell for more than $2,000.

Online bidding ends Sept. 13.