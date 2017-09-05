Coat drive at Bertera Auto Group

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bertera Auto Group in West Springfield is working to help those less fortunate.

All throughout the month of September and October, they will be collecting new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters.

The coat drive will help provide warm winter clothing and supplies to those in need across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Bertera Auto’s Internet Director, Cheryl Pooler told 22news why they started this drive.

She said, “The way we feel at Bertera, we don’t want anybody left out to be cold this winter so we would like to share the warmth through our coat drive that started September 1st and ends October 31st.”

Bertera Auto Group partnered with other groups for this coat drive, including the Springfield Rescue Mission, South Park Inn, and Veterans Inc.