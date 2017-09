EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of a major roadway in Easthampton will be shut down for part of the day Tuesday.

Glendale Street was shut down between South Street and West Street due to a bridge inspection at around 9:30 Tuesday morning. According to Easthampton police, the closure is expected to last until about 3:00 in the afternoon.

Drivers can use Route 10 as an alternative to Glendale Street while the closure is in effect.