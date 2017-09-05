Apple picking season underway in western Massachusetts

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is apple-picking time in western Massachusetts, and the season is underway at Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield. Clarkdale is just one of many local orchards that will be busy in the coming weeks.

But it’s not just the orchards feeling the impact of the changing season. With fall on its way, it is going to be a busy time for Franklin County businesses, many of which rely on visitors hoping to spend an autumn day in a quintessential New England setting.

Tonight on 22News at 6:00, 22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is taking a look at what kind of season fall-based businesses are expecting, and what kind of activities you can take part in this year in Franklin County.