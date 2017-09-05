CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s apple season and National Cheese Pizza Day! Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from TinkyCooks.com, showed us how to make Apple Gruyère Pizza.

Apple Gruyère Pizza

Ingredients:

4 slices of bacon

a generous splash of extra-virgin olive oil (for the alternate version)

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 medium clove garlic, slivered

1 medium apple, cut into thin chunks

1 medium pizza crust (about 1 pound)

extra-virgin olive oil as needed

2 cups grated Gruyère

apple slices to taste, arranged decoratively

chives to taste

Cooking Directions:

A couple of hours before you are ready to make the pizza, take your pizza crust out of the refrigerator (if you are using a commercial crust; if your crust is homemade it won’t need cooling), place it on a greased baking sheet, and let it rest. After an hour and a half or so, preheat the oven to 475 degrees, lightly grease the baking sheet, and stretch the crust out on top.

In a large skillet fry the bacon. Remove it from the pan and place it on paper towels to drain. Set aside. If you are doing the decadent version, leave enough of the bacon fat in the pan to cover the bottom of the pan lightly. (You won’t need the rest of the bacon fat.) Toss in the onion slices, and cook them over low heat until they begin to caramelize (probably 20 minutes to 1/2 hour).

(If you are doing the light version, get rid of all the bacon fat; then splash olive oil into your skillet. Cook the onion slices in that instead. Toward the end of cooking, add a small amount of salt and pepper into the onions.)

Throw in the garlic and the apple chunks and cook the mixture for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

Sprinkle the cheese on top of the pizza crust. Sprinkle the onion mixture on top (it won’t make a heavy topping), arrange the apple slices over all, and bake the pizza until it looks done, 10 to 14 minutes.

While the pizza is baking, crumble the bacon and chop the chives.

When the pizza comes out of the oven, sprinkle the chives and bacon pieces on top. Let the pizza rest for a minute or two; then slice it.