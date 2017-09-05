Agawam residents, city council to discuss temporary ban on pot shops

Majority of Agawam voters did not vote to legalize marijuana last November

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam City Council is scheduled to hold a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss a temporary ban on recreational marijuana sales.

Although a majority of voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, a majority of Agawam’s voters, voted against it. Mayor Richard Cohen said their votes should be honored.

 

A moratorium in Agawam would not completely ban recreational use, but it would put a temporary hold on sales until July 1, 2018.

More time needed in Agawam to plan for marijuana shops

Through a referendum, voters could ban marijuana shops from opening in communities where the majority approved it, but local leaders have to make a decision in towns that voted against legalization.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the final marijuana bill into law in July.

Baker said that he does not support recreational marijuana legalization, but that he wanted to respect the will of voters.

There are some towns in western Massachusetts that can outright ban recreational marijuana shops without a referendum. Wilbraham and East Longmeadow have already done so.