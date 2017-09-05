Agawam approves 16-month moratorium on marijuana stores

AGAWAM, Mass. – Agawam approved a 16-month moratorium on licensing any recreational marijuana stores in town Tuesday night. But a pot shop could open in Agawam before that temporary moratorium expires.

Agawam city councilor Richard Theroux told 22News that the council approved a moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments in town until December 31st of 2018.

He said it’s not an outright ban, but a pause in the process until the town can create the appropriate ordinances and zoning.

“You don’t want a recreational marijuana store across from one of our schools, (such as the) Phelps School. The Middle School, or whatever. We want to put them in the right areas and have the rights zoning,” Theroux told 22News.

Theroux said town leaders want to make sure pot shops don’t open near churches, schools or in neighborhoods.

He said a marijuana store could be licensed and opened before the end of December of next year, if the zoning and regulations are in place.