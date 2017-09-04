Warm weather a plus on last day of Three County Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people celebrated Labor Day at the Three County Fair in Northampton, Monday.

There were long lines, as people anxiously waited to access the fair grounds. Those long lines made up for Sunday’s washout.

Sunday’s heavy downpours forced the fair to close 5 hours early.

“Couple feet of water in the midway, we couldn’t run the rides, and couldn’t do a lot of the events and there was only 100 people here,” said Bruce Shallcross of the Three County Fair. “So, we decided we close up for safety reasons, so nobody gets hurt.”

Monday’s warm weather and blue skies made up for Sunday. The fair expected nearly 20,000 visitors on its final day.

The Three County Fair started 200-years-ago in 1817 and has become a Pioneer Valley tradition.

The fair will close an hour later on Monday, at 8 p.m., to accommodate fair goers.