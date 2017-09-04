Summer rolls with peanut sauce

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For your Labor Day cookout, Mary Reilly, publisher of Edible Pioneer Valley, showed us how to make a summer roll with peanut sauce.
Ingredients (for 12 rolls):
- 1 cup cooked shrimp, tofu, chicken, or pork, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 carrots, grated
- ½ cup mint leaves
- ½ cup cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup hoisin sauce
- ¼ to ½ cup chopped peanuts, optional
- Hot sauce or chili flakes, optional
- 12 spring roll wrappers
- 1 head Boston lettuce, leaves separated
Ingredients (for 3/4 cup of dipping sauce):
- ¼ cup smooth peanut butter
- ¼ cup hot water
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger.
- Whisk all the ingredients together. Taste and more soy, sugar or lime if desired.
Directions:
- Dipping sauce, for serving (see recipe above)
- Lay out the shrimp, carrots, and herbs on a try.
- Fill a pie plate with warm tap water. Dip a wrapper into the water and then place onto the countertop. Repeat with two more wrappers and lay them out, not touching.
- Place about ¼ cup total of shrimp, carrots, herbs onto the center of the wrappers. Add hoisin, peanuts, and /or hot sauce if desired. Fold the bottom of the wrapper up over the filling, then fold the sides in and over. You’re basically making a small burrito shape. Repeat until you’ve used all the wrappers.
- Serve the summer rolls in lettuce leaves with dipping sauce alongside.