Summer rolls with peanut sauce

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For your Labor Day cookout, Mary Reilly, publisher of Edible Pioneer Valley, showed us how to make a summer roll with peanut sauce.

Ingredients (for 12 rolls):

Ingredients (for 3/4 cup of dipping sauce):

Directions:

Dipping sauce, for serving (see recipe above)

Lay out the shrimp, carrots, and herbs on a try.

Fill a pie plate with warm tap water. Dip a wrapper into the water and then place onto the countertop. Repeat with two more wrappers and lay them out, not touching.

Place about ¼ cup total of shrimp, carrots, herbs onto the center of the wrappers. Add hoisin, peanuts, and /or hot sauce if desired. Fold the bottom of the wrapper up over the filling, then fold the sides in and over. You’re basically making a small burrito shape. Repeat until you’ve used all the wrappers.