Summer rolls with peanut sauce

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For your Labor Day cookout, Mary Reilly, publisher of Edible Pioneer Valley, showed us how to make a summer roll with peanut sauce.

Ingredients (for 12 rolls):

  • 1 cup cooked shrimp, tofu, chicken, or pork, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • ½ cup mint leaves
  • ½ cup cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup hoisin sauce
  • ¼ to ½ cup chopped peanuts, optional
  • Hot sauce or chili flakes, optional
  • 12 spring roll wrappers
  • 1 head Boston lettuce, leaves separated

Ingredients (for 3/4 cup of dipping sauce):

  • ¼ cup smooth peanut butter
  • ¼ cup hot water
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger.
  • Whisk all the ingredients together. Taste and more soy, sugar or lime if desired.

Directions:

  • Dipping sauce, for serving (see recipe above)
  • Lay out the shrimp, carrots, and herbs on a try.
  • Fill a pie plate with warm tap water. Dip a wrapper into the water and then place onto the countertop. Repeat with two more wrappers and lay them out, not touching.
  • Place about ¼ cup total of shrimp, carrots, herbs onto the center of the wrappers. Add hoisin, peanuts, and /or hot sauce if desired. Fold the bottom of the wrapper up over the filling, then fold the sides in and over. You’re basically making a small burrito shape. Repeat until you’ve used all the wrappers.
  • Serve the summer rolls in lettuce leaves with dipping sauce alongside.

