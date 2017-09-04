Should states make presidential candidates release taxes?

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering requiring presidential candidates to disclose their personal finances before appearing on the primary ballot.

The move comes in response to President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.

Massachusetts legislators are set to hold a Statehouse hearing Wednesday on a bill that would force any candidate for president who wants their name on the state’s primary ballot to turn over a copy of his or her federal income tax returns for the three most recent years.

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Mike Barrett, said until Trump’s election, most Americans just assumed candidates for president would adhere to that protocol.

Critics say the U.S. Constitution already sets out qualifications to become president and it’s not up to states to add new qualifications.