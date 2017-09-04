September marks Campus Fire Safety Month

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As students return to campus this month, the state fire marshal is reminding students and parents to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

During Campus Fire Safety Month, students are being reminded to take steps to prevent and prepare for fires.

The Northampton Fire Department urges you to make sure you have two ways to get out, as well as having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Fires are preventable, both in the dorm and off-campus.

Department chief Timothy McQueston told 22News “Use of alcohol, smoking materials, and fatigue. People are not paying attention while cooking, or using candles.”

The state fire marshal said move-in time is a good opportunity for students to establish an escape plan, so they’re ready if there’s a fire.