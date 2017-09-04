Prince William and Kate expecting 3rd child

Statement says queen delighted by the news

Published: Updated:
From foreground left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George walk past honor guards, during the arrival ceremony, at the airport, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

