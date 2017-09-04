President Trump expected to end DACA program

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump plans to announce a decision that will impact nearly 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Trump has said he wants to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

The program allows children of undocumented immigrants who migrate to the U.S. the right to study and work in the country, without fear of deportation.

“So I think, all that it’s going to do is make it harder for students to become contributing members of society,” Jessica Feinberg of Northampton said. “It’s going to make it harder for them to succeed.”

The president is expected to make a final decision tomorrow on the program Tuesday.

The cancellation of DACA wouldn’t take effect for six months, in order to give congress time to write legislation that would allow the so-called “dreamers” to study and work in this country.