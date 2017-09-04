Photos: Red-tailed Hawk smashes vehicle’s windshield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve ever had something hit your windshield while you were driving then you know how scary it can be. That’s what happen to one driver Sunday afternoon!

Michael Robert of Holyoke sent us a photo of a red-tailed hawk that smashed into his windshield. Michael said he was travelling to Rhode Island for the day when this hawk came out of nowhere, hitting his vehicle.

Red-tailed hawks are a common hawk that can be found all over the United States. Red-tailed hawks are the second-largest hawks found in North America after the Ferruginous Hawk.

