Peter Pan Bus Lines to begin operations at Springfield’s Union Station Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines will relocate to Springfield’s new Union Station this week.

Starting Wednesday, Peter Pan buses will no longer leave from Main Street, and will call Union Station their new base of operations.

The newly renovated Union Station opened to the public in June. Peter Pan will join PVTA and Amtrak in operating out of the new station.

One Springfield resident who’s made many trips from the Main Street bus station, said the move is a big improvement.

“It’s a little smaller, and the benches, you have to sit close to people,” Raffel Lowe told 22News. “The new one is much bigger, you got a better space, and you can travel a little better, much better.”

All services and ticket sales will move to Union Station. The company said the move won’t impact schedules.

Peter Pan’s Main Street location has 24 hour video surveillance, but the reopening of Union Station came with security upgrades, including emergency call boxes and more than 200 security cameras with direct access to the Springfield Police Department.

“Here people seem more security, security seem more secure, security is more up to date over here,” Lowe said. “It’s a lot more wide open and what not. I think people would feel a lot more secure catching the bus over here.”

Peter Pan has not said when they will be moving their corporate offices to Union Station.