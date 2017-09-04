Peter Pan Bus Lines moving to Union Station this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines is scheduled to make its long-awaited transition to the new Union Station this week.

According to an announcement on the bus line’s website, all services and ticket sales will operate out of Springfield’s Union Station beginning Wednesday. Bus schedules will run as normal through the move.

The Springfield-based bus carrier, owned by the Picknelly family, has been operating out of their bus station at 1776 Main Street for decades.

It’s unclear when Peter Pan buses will move their corporate offices to Union Station.