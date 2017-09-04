Meadow St. and Empire St. in Chicopee closed after accident

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking drivers to avoid the Meadow Street and Empire Street area in Chicopee after a motor vehicle accident.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News officers received calls about a crash involving a motor vehicle and a moped around 5:30 p.m., Monday evening.

Officer Wilk said the operator of the moped was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Meadow Street and Empire Street has been closed and the accident reconstruction team is en-route.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.