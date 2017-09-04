Massachusetts fitness man breaks pull-up record

BROOKLINE, Mass. (CNN) – A Massachusetts man just broke the world record for pull-ups and boy are his arms tired.

Watch in the video above as a fitness guru breaks the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in a minute.

Adam Sandel of Brookline broke the record by cranking out 51 pull-ups. On hand to watch was Ron “the pull up guy” Cooper, who set this record back in 2013.

Guinness has very strict guidelines for challenging this title and two of Sandels pull-ups were actually disqualified due to form.

However, the 31-year-old still managed to beat the record by one rep.

Give this guy a hand! No, really, he’s probably very sore.