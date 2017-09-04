Massachusetts among least obese states according to report

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A positive health statistic for people who live in Massachusetts. A new report has found that Massachusetts is the third least obese state.

22News went to the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke where there were plenty of people walking, jogging, hiking and biking. The results of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation report came as no surprise to the people enjoying the reservoir.

John Dent of South Hadley told 22News, “There are an awful lot of people out there and the races are popular. All the 5K’s around. Every time I drive around you see people jogging all over the place.”

The report reveals a racial, ethnic, and gender divide in Massachusetts, which reflects the national breakdown.

The obesity rate for Massachusetts whites is 23 percent, 31 percent for Hispanics, and 37 percent for blacks.

The rate is higher among men at nearly 25 percent. For women, it’s just 21 percent.