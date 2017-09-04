Man charged with throwing girl from bridge faces arraignment

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping his friend’s 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge into a lake is heading to court to face an attempted murder charge.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Joshua Hubert is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Westborough District Court.

Authorities say Hubert took the girl from her grandparents’ Worcester home at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m. She had minor injuries.

Hubert’s attorney says his client denies the charges and “wasn’t even with the girl” when she was thrown into the lake. He’s being held on $1 million bail.