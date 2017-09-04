Kitten rescued in Boston tunnel needs a name

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police rescued a kitten in the Route 90 connector tunnel in Boston, and now, she needs a name!

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, troopers received multiple calls about a kitten walking around the busy tunnel Sunday.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston managed to save the kitten, after state police temporarily shut down traffic.

State police say the kitten appears to have been through a lot, and had lost some fur on her tail from some type of burn. She is expected to be OK and will be up for adoption shortly after being medically cleared.

“In the meantime, we need ideas on what name to give her…. put these facts and circumstances in your thought process; Kitten, Boston, connector tunnel,” State police wrote.

