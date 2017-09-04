It’s recommended to get your flu shot early

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though it’s still summer, it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

Medical personnel at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield told 22News that, while October may be the ideal time to get a flu shot, it’s not a bad idea to get one in September since it takes time for the vaccination to work it’s way through your body.

Although the Flumist has been a popular option for kids who are afraid of needles, the method has been proven to be less effective.

“Studies show that they had a very low efficacy against flu virus and also didn’t particularly do well against the common strains,” said Hassan Borhot of AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.

