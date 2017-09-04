Great weather for Labor Day in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had beautiful weather this Labor Day and many people took advantage of it, spending the day outside.

After a cool rainy Sunday, it was a warm and sunny Labor Day, a day most people had off from work.

22News went to Szot Park in Chicopee, where many people were enjoying the nice weather, playing basketball and taking walks with their dogs.

“I love walking Cassidy and Piper in the park its my favorite place and its such a beautiful day,” Jeanne Hebert, of Chicopee, said. “After yesterday, with the rain, you couldn’t ask for a more perfect day.”

Labor Day weekend is considered the unofficial end of summer with many teachers and students back to school this week.