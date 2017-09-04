Gas prices high for busy Labor Day weekend travel

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are at a two year high this Labor Day weekend.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in the U.S. is $2.63. In Chicopee, the price at the pump was just a penny less than that.

Prices are about 30 cents higher than a week ago.

“When I saw $2.62 for the low octane I was like ‘oh jeez that went up!’,” Sue Alexander, of Chicopee, said. “I might have paid like $2.50 something before, not even a week ago.”

The higher gas prices are largely due to Hurricane Harvey and its impact on oil refineries.

Experts say prices could rise another five to 15 cents over the next two weeks.