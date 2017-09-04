Flu season is approaching

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall is quickly approaching, which means it’s also time to start thinking about your flu shots!

Parents are being advised to have their children get an actual flu shot instead of the nasal FluMist option.

Scientists have found that the mist is not as effective as an actual injection in guarding against influenza. The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get vaccinated to protect yourself against the virus every year.

Some flu cases have even led to death.

Past data has shown that the vaccine is 65 percent effective in preventing deadly cases of the flu. Experts say that children are more likely to spread the virus to other people and should always be vaccinated.

Adults 65 years-old and older are also at high risk of contracting the virus.

Flu season typically begins in October and ends in May. Many local clinics are already advertising the shot and say it’s never too early to get yours.