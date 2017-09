ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are looking into what they’re calling a suspicious death, after a body was found on a sidewalk Monday morning.

Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza told 22News the body was found on Pearl Street just after 6:00 a.m. He said the victim appears to be a man in his mid-20s to early 30s.

Sferrazza said Pearl Street will be closed from Frew Terrace to Franklin Street into the afternoon hours.

No other information about the victim is available at this time.