Accidents common on Springfield’s Berkshire Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been multiple car accidents on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield over the last few years.

Residents say it’s because people aren’t paying attention to the speed limit.

One person was killed Sunday after a 2003 Ford Mustang crashed near 630 Berkshire Avenue. Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the passenger in the vehicle was the one who died in the crash, while the driver was hurt. The Springfield Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to get the victims out of the vehicle.

“People sometimes passing by, they think this is a highway,” Ramomita Gonzalez, of Springfield, said. “It’s not right with a lot of people crossing and coming and going here.”

The deadly car accident took place Sunday afternoon around 1:00, near the Springfield Housing Authority. A memorial has been set up there for the victim who died in the accident.

The speed limit on Berkshire Avenue is 35 miles per hour–but neighbors told 22News many drivers who go much faster than that.

“They would just be zooming down especially at night time,” Ahmad Subr said. “I had a friend who got in a car accident down there, from speeding and stuff.”

Since 2015, there’s been at least six accidents on Berkshire Avenue. It is a main road in Springfield, that connects the city with Indian Orchard.

Springfield police are still looking into what led up to Sunday’s accident. Delaney said it’ll take about a week before a cause and the identity of the victims are released.

