Baker, other US governors to testify on health insurance

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker will be among a bipartisan group of U.S. governors sharing their views on health insurance with a congressional panel in Washington.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is holding a series of hearings this month on strategies for stabilizing premiums for about 18 million Americans who purchase insurance through the individual market.

Baker is scheduled to testify on Thursday along with Govs. Steve Bullock of Montana, Bill Haslam of Tennessee, Gary Herbert of Utah and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

A Baker spokesman says the governor will offer ideas for providing states with flexibility and cost controls.

The hearings follow the collapse of GOP efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Baker opposed several versions of that legislation.