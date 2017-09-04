American Red Cross relief efforts in Texas over the weekend

Jacob carries relief supplies to help his friends begin cleanup in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteer, Nolemi of South Texas, loads cleanup kits into an Emergency Response Vehicle. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteer carries a cleanup kit to a home in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteer, Elvia of South Texas, loads water into an Emergency Response Vehicle. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

Port Aransas resident, Joseph, removes furniture from his mother-in-law's flooded home. "I've never seen anything like this. It's a lot to take, but it is good to see everyone helping each other," he said. Many in this neighborhood have lost everything. He said, "There are a lot of good people here, but many of them won't be able to afford to rebuild." Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

Port Aransas resident, David, carries a cleanup kit and other supplies to his home. David has been a resident of Port Aransas for nearly 15 years. He has never experienced a hurricane like Harvey. "I just don't know what to say. Iv'e never been through a storm, and definitely nothing like this," he said. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross

Red Cross volunteer carries a cleanup kit to a home in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

A Red Cross cleanup kit at a damaged home in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.

An emergency response vehicle rides the ferry to enter Port Aransas, Texas which was devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American red Cross

Damage in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Chuck Haupt, American Red Cross.