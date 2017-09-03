Wet weather puts damper on Blandford Fair

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Blandford Fair now in its 150th year, suffered from Sunday’s terrible weather.

They’re now counting on the Labor Day sunshine after attracting far fewer fair goers because of the dismal weather.

The fair has a history of attracting families from the hill towns of Hampden County.

“I’ve been on the fairgrounds since I was a little kid, my whole family, my father, mother and everyone has been involved in the fair for years,” said Blanford Fair Secretary Brenda Blood.

With bright sunshine in the forecast for Monday, Labor Day should be a gala day attendance wise, for the Blandford and Three County fairs, along with the Festa, at the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow.

