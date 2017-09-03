Western Mass. Armenians share their culture at annual Springfield event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts’ Armenian community enjoys sharing their culture and traditions with their neighbors.

St. Mark Armenian Church parishioners in Springfield welcomed the community Sunday with their annual St. Mark Armenian Fest.

It hardly mattered that it was raining outside their music and food filled tent. Food has long been a unique pleasure for Armenian American families.

Cole Jarmakian told 22News, “We do this every year, we really open up our church to the community. And inviting people to see our great heritage and our passion for being Armenian.”

True to their promise, the free event went on rain or shine.