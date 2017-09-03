Wedding dress survives in flooded home

(CNN) – A Texas firefighter saw his wedding plans go underwater, thanks to Harvey.

But his fiancée will still have a dress to wear to say ‘I do.’

The dress is the only thing that didn’t get soaked.

As the water in Kyle Parry’s Beaumont home began to rise Monday, he stuffed the wedding dress in a wardrobe on his way out, hoping it would stay dry.

Well, it did.

He found it Thursday hanging inches from the water with not a stain on it!

The couple was set to get married next week, but with only the dress, they have postponed the wedding.