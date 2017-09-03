Traffic delays expected in Amherst during third day of student move-in

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of UMass students are moving back to campus.

UMass Amherst has issued a traffic advisory for move-in weekend, with traffic being rerouted on several roads to accommodate the influx of returning students.

The number of students at UMass continues to rise, with this year’s enrollment reaching 21,864 students. UMass has 47 residence halls and four apartment buildings across campus. Student move-in began for more than 4,000 first year students on Friday, and more than 1,000 transfer students on Saturday. On Sunday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., returning students will move back to campus.

If you’re traveling in the area, as of 7:30 Sunday morning, northbound traffic is prohibited on University Drive starting at Amity Street and on Sunset Avenue starting at Fearing Street. Traffic will return to normal there at 5 p.m.

All traffic on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Commonwealth Honors College Residence will be moved to the southbound lanes Sunday for two-way travel, so the southbound lanes can be used for students to unload.

Ongoing road work at the new traffic roundabout at the intersection of Triangle and East Pleasant Streets in Amherst is also expected to cause some delays.

