Thousands of students move in at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a rainy move-in for UMass students Sunday morning. Movers wore ponchos and used plastic tarps to keep items dry until they reached their dorm destinations.

UMass moved in 4,000 first year students Friday alone, with the remainder of students coming Saturday and Sunday.

Transfer students moved in Saturday and returning students Sunday, with students moving into 47 residence halls and 4 apartment buildings across campus.

Freshman Ian Choo told 22News that assigned move-in times made for an organized move. He said, “I think they have a good system, because you get assigned, and then you have a nice orderly line to get you to where you need to go. They’ve done it before, and they know how to handle the large volume of students moving in.”

After the cars were unloaded and the students moved in, parents told 22News that saying goodbye is just a part of growing up.

Steve Omeis of Long Island, NY, dropped his sophomore off Sunday morning. He told 22News, “We keep in touch, but you know he’s gonna be twenty, and he’s got to spread the wings. Part of growing up. Yeah sure, I’ll miss him, but now with the phones and all of that, you’re never too far away.”

The UMass undergraduate enrollment continues to grow, reaching 21,864 students this year. Students will start their first day of classes on Tuesday.