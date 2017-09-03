Stone Soul Festival wraps up its final day at Blunt Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 29th annual Stone Soul Festival concluded Sunday, as it does every year at Springfield’s Blunt Park, with a religious service called “Praise in the Park.”

It was time to say goodbye for the many visitors who traditionally come from all over the country to renew friendships with former neighbors.

For Stone Soul picnic organizers, there’s something special about the outdoor Sunday service.

Pastor Zachary Reynolds told 22News, “We have a saying that the church has left the buildings. That means we’ve left the four walls of our consecrated churches, came outside and lifted up the name of the lord in this open air with our neighbors of our community.”

The Stone Soul picnic has brought the community together since this past Friday.