One person shot in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Lt. Reggie Miller told 22News a man was found shot at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Walden Street at about 2:00pm Sunday afternoon.

There was also a car accident. Lt. Miller said it was related to the shooting, but it’s not clear how.

People who’ve lived in that neighborhood for years told 22News the violence has been getting worse.

Yolanda Garcia told 22News, “I’ve lived here for 16 years on this street, but this year there have been a couple of problems in this street.”

Police found several shell casings in the area. They are interviewing witnesses, but as of right now, there are no suspects and no one has been arrested.

The victim is expected to survive.